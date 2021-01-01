Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $187,000 Position in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 134,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Milestone Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Joseph D’agostino sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $78,400.00. Also, CEO Leonard Osser sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $36,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,300 shares of company stock valued at $262,462 over the last 90 days.

MLSS stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $3.05.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million.

Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

