STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.15

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.15 and traded as high as $31.46. STAG Industrial shares last traded at $31.32, with a volume of 942,952 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.15.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 359.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.