State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STFC. ValuEngine upgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Sidoti upgraded State Auto Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

STFC opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.77. State Auto Financial has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $31.81.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $371.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.30 million. State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason Earl Berkey purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $79,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kim Burton Garland purchased 7,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $118,737.36. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 144,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,542.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,538 shares of company stock valued at $224,435 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STFC. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 127,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 89,637 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $800,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after purchasing an additional 50,804 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

