Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) President Buys $91,800.00 in Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) President Jack L. Howard bought 10,000 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $91,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 1,689,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,506,654.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Steel Partners stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $270.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $12.53.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $330.01 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a negative return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 6.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Steel Partners by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 606,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 349,540 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Steel Partners by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 44,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Steel Partners by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. 28.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Steel Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

