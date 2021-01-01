Sterling Energy plc (SEY.L) (LON:SEY) Shares Gap Up to $9.35

Sterling Energy plc (SEY.L) (LON:SEY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.35, but opened at $9.85. Sterling Energy plc (SEY.L) shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 50 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 159.29 and a current ratio of 159.29.

Sterling Energy plc (SEY.L) Company Profile (LON:SEY)

Sterling Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa and the Middle East. It is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The company holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

