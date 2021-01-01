SThree plc (STEM.L) (LON:STEM) Shares Down 0.7%

SThree plc (STEM.L) (LON:STEM) traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 298 ($3.89) and last traded at GBX 298 ($3.89). 208,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 275,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.92).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 304.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 268.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £396.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.81.

SThree plc (STEM.L) Company Profile (LON:STEM)

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

