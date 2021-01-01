STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives $35.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STM. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,089,119 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,419 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 30.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,561,282 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $78,606,000 after purchasing an additional 591,750 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,050,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $7,630,000. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at $13,021,000. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

