Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Freeport-McMoRan Call Options (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 154,536 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 180% compared to the average daily volume of 55,191 call options.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.08 and a beta of 2.30.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,776,851.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 15,429 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 12,819 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 773,849 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after buying an additional 522,052 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,360 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 54,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 58,114 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.