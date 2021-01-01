Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,154 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,856% compared to the average volume of 59 put options.

NASDAQ PEAK opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.15. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $37.64.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $597.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.33 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,552,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,234,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,501 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,911,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356,568 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,703,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,379 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,647,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,887,000 after purchasing an additional 384,715 shares during the period.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

