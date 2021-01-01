Storj (STORJ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $63.52 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Storj token can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a total market cap of $63.52 million and $12.78 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00040745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.00299853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00017170 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00027689 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $575.73 or 0.01976463 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

STORJ is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,098,645 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official website is storj.io. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io.

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

