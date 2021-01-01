StormX Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.56 Million (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One StormX token can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. StormX has a market cap of $19.54 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StormX has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00041566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.54 or 0.00297669 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00016612 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00026122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.13 or 0.02030516 BTC.

StormX Profile

StormX (CRYPTO:STMX) is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 9,566,788,816 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,882,689,848 tokens. StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StormX Token Trading

StormX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

