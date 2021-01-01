Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 5,900 Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGC opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $358.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $127.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

