Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 1,208 Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,418,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,030,538,000 after purchasing an additional 754,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Allegion by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,411,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $436,305,000 after purchasing an additional 132,419 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Allegion by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,016,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,414,000 after purchasing an additional 461,899 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Allegion by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 857,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,806,000 after purchasing an additional 31,607 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Allegion by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 779,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,669,000 after purchasing an additional 100,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. UBS Group started coverage on Allegion in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.89.

Shares of ALLE opened at $116.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $728.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.79 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

