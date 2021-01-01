Strs Ohio Has $113,000 Stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 699.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 328,925 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 78.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 350,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 153,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 165.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.7% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $38,639.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,308.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,617 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPAY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.94.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $52.74 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.98, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

