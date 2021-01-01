Strs Ohio Sells 27,900 Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 67.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Rite Aid by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Rite Aid by 12.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,102 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Rite Aid by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 30,843 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rite Aid by 2.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Rite Aid by 538.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 211,564 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

NYSE:RAD opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.58. Rite Aid Co. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $22.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $874.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

RAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut Rite Aid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.