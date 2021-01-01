Strs Ohio Sells 3,100 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $35.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.52. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NJR shares. ValuEngine raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

