Strs Ohio Takes $146,000 Position in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First United by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,597 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in First United by 4.1% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 127,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First United by 55.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in First United by 321.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 35,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First United by 30.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded First United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05. First United Co. has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $24.99.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

