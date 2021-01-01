Substratum Hits Market Cap of $492,823.47 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. Substratum has a total market cap of $492,823.47 and $504.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00040607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00304587 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00017053 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00027460 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.77 or 0.01987681 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.