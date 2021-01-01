Sumokoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $41,897.00 (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. Sumokoin has a market cap of $913,346.40 and $41,897.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.69 or 0.00447226 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000863 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 128.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000758 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org.

Sumokoin Coin Trading

Sumokoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

