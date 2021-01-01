SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut SunOpta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SunOpta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on SunOpta from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SunOpta from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SunOpta has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.25.

NASDAQ STKL opened at $11.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 1.69. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $314.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.00 million. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunOpta during the third quarter worth $217,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SunOpta by 145.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 31,593 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G lifted its stake in SunOpta by 13.6% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,567,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 187,069 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SunOpta during the third quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in SunOpta by 137.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 692,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 401,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

