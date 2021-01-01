Sunrun (RUN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN):

12/30/2020 – Sunrun was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/28/2020 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $52.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/17/2020 – Sunrun is now covered by analysts at Capital One Financial Co.. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Sunrun was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/29/2020 – Sunrun was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/23/2020 – Sunrun was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/17/2020 – Sunrun was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/16/2020 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Sunrun was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/6/2020 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $58.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sunrun Inc. develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. The Company provides solar service offerings through channels consists of direct-to-consumer channel, solar partner channel and strategic partnership channel. It also develops and sells mounting structures through the installation and distribution operations under the SnapNrack brand. The Company operates primarily in Arizona, California, Delaware, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia. Sunrun Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

11/6/2020 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $52.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Sunrun had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2020 – Sunrun had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.38. 3,635,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,205,935. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,931.07 and a beta of 1.75. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $82.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,227,812 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $95,843,004.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $603,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,206.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,318,667 shares of company stock valued at $513,788,623 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

