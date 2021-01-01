SuperCoin (SUPER) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 23.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. SuperCoin has a total market cap of $46,727.91 and $5.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. One SuperCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SuperCoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin Coin Profile

SuperCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. SuperCoin’s total supply is 52,985,176 coins. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper . The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl.

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

SuperCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.