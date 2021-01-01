SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) President Thomas E. Hale Sells 6,890 Shares

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) President Thomas E. Hale sold 6,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $179,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas E. Hale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Thomas E. Hale sold 90,834 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $2,271,758.34.

On Monday, December 14th, Thomas E. Hale sold 6,618 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $158,832.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Thomas E. Hale sold 13,708 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $288,827.56.

NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $25.55 on Friday. SVMK Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $26.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 1.50.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.13 million. SVMK’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SVMK Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SVMK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,763,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,985,000 after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 283,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 49,342 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 691,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 115,307 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 162,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 125,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 84,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

