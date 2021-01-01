Switcheo Hits Market Cap of $28.58 Million (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Switcheo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Switcheo has a total market cap of $28.58 million and $130,428.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Switcheo has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00029476 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00130706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.19 or 0.00558320 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00154492 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00299734 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00050162 BTC.

About Switcheo

Switcheo was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,223,867,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,146,994,836 tokens. The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo. The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

