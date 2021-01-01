Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives $27.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.27.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNDX. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.39, a current ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $908.93 million, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.79. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $27.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,155.11% and a negative return on equity of 91.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $2,031,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 117,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,654.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $344,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,177.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,702. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

