SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.86.

SNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $835,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,802.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total value of $75,618.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,948.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,467 shares of company stock worth $5,043,108 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 61.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 13,253 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in SYNNEX by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in SYNNEX by 25.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.44. 243,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,045. SYNNEX has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $85.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.99 and its 200 day moving average is $124.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

