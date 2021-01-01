Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Trading Down 3.8%

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY)’s stock price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.40 and last traded at $16.54. Approximately 1,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 9,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.19.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50.

About Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY)

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group.

