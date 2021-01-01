Tanfield Group PLC (TAN.L) (LON:TAN) Shares Gap Down to $2.54

Tanfield Group PLC (TAN.L) (LON:TAN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.54, but opened at $2.23. Tanfield Group PLC (TAN.L) shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 2,756 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £4.14 million and a P/E ratio of -8.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.71.

About Tanfield Group PLC (TAN.L) (LON:TAN)

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

