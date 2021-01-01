Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teck Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Teck Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Teck Resources stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 207,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Teck Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 365,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 19.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

