Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1) Given a €2.30 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price target on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €1.70 ($2.00) price target on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of ETR:TC1 opened at €3.21 ($3.77) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is €2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tele Columbus AG has a 12 month low of €1.73 ($2.03) and a 12 month high of €3.95 ($4.64).

About Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F)

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates fiber networks in Germany. The company operates through TV, Internet and Telephony, and Other segments. It offers analogue, digital TV, and radio broadcasting services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs, and approximately 250 TV channels and 70 digital radio stations that are offered on the digital entertainment platform.

