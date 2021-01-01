Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Announces Earnings Results

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.61), Fidelity Earnings reports.

TLGT opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.68. Teligent has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $6.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35.

Teligent Company Profile

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

