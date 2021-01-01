Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

THC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

THC opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.15, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $42.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.35% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 23,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $740,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marie Quintana sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $100,869.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at $214,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,722,670 shares of company stock worth $69,815,762 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 20.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $173,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

