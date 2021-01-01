Tezos Price Reaches $2.00 (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, Tezos has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00006819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $1.51 billion and approximately $180.82 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00009393 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 755,465,464 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

Tezos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

