Tharisa plc (THS.L) (LON:THS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $125.00

Shares of Tharisa plc (THS.L) (LON:THS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 124.25 ($1.62), with a volume of 373622 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.50 ($1.56).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Tharisa plc (THS.L) from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 91.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 76.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of £342.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96.

About Tharisa plc (THS.L) (LON:THS)

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: PGM, Chrome, and Agency and Trading.

