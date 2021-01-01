The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Trading Down 0.8%

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF)’s stock price fell 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.57 and last traded at $8.84. 18,102 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 9,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The a2 Milk from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75.

About The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF)

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company offers fresh milk under the a2 Milk brand; and infant formula under the a2 Platinum brand. The company was formerly known as A2 Corporation Limited and changed its name to The a2 Milk Company Limited in April 2014.

