The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) EVP William Appleton Sells 5,000 Shares

The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

William Appleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 11th, William Appleton sold 20,000 shares of The E.W. Scripps stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $240,800.00.

Shares of SSP opened at $15.29 on Friday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27.

The E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.89 million. The E.W. Scripps’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The E.W. Scripps during the third quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The E.W. Scripps during the third quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 217.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 18.8% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of The E.W. Scripps in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of The E.W. Scripps from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

About The E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

