The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.53

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.53 and traded as high as $25.52. The Eastern shares last traded at $24.10, with a volume of 30,463 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Eastern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.81 million for the quarter. The Eastern had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.08%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th.

In related news, Director James A. Mitarotonda bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.26 per share, with a total value of $57,876.00. Company insiders own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of The Eastern by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in The Eastern during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in The Eastern by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Eastern during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in The Eastern by 10.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 144,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 13,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells various engineered solutions for various industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Hardware, Security Products, and Metal Products. The Industrial Hardware segment designs, manufactures, and markets custom and standard vehicular and industrial hardware, including turnkey returnable packaging solutions; passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, and hinges; mirrors and mirror-cameras; light-weight sleeper boxes; and truck bodies.

