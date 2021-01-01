The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HD. Oppenheimer cut The Home Depot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $292.71.

NYSE:HD opened at $265.62 on Thursday. The Home Depot has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 34.0% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

