The Kansai Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Trading 2% Higher

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY)’s share price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.69. 251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79.

The Kansai Electric Power Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KAEPY)

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in the electric power, heat supply, gas supply, and telecommunications businesses in Japan. It operates through Electric Power, Gas/Other Energies, IT/Communications, and Real Estate/Life segments. The company operates nuclear, hydropower, thermal, solar, wind, and biomass power generation facilities.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kansai Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kansai Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.