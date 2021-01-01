The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Sells $13,239.00 in Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $13,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $43.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.46 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.13. The Lovesac Company has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $46.26.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 1.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 668,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,510,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,200,000 after buying an additional 14,641 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the second quarter worth about $14,322,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the third quarter worth about $6,669,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 1,492.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 198,551 shares during the period. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LOVE. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on The Lovesac in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on The Lovesac from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Lovesac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

