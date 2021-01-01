The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on The Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Marcus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded The Marcus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded The Marcus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Marcus has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $33.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $418.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.91.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.02). The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $33.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Marcus will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The Marcus by 316.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The Marcus during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in The Marcus during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Marcus by 46.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in The Marcus during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

