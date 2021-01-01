The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PNC. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stephens downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $149.00 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

