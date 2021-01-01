Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

TBPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

TBPH stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.77. The stock had a trading volume of 163,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,312. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $18.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 4,246 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 319,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,393.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 74.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,316 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 321.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 38,069 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 9.2% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 10.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

