TheStreet Upgrades CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CBMB stock opened at $13.28 on Monday. CBM Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter. CBM Bancorp had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 1.29%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CBM Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) by 172.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of CBM Bancorp worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.

