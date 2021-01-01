Thisoption Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.23 Million (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Thisoption has a total market capitalization of $586,133.66 and $2.23 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thisoption has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thisoption token can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00029069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00130341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.75 or 0.00561400 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00161624 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00300247 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018663 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00050023 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,750 tokens. The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com. The official website for Thisoption is extons.io.

Thisoption Token Trading

Thisoption can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

