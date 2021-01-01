Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45. Thryv has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $15.55.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 5,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $49,590.64. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,519.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

