Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TVTY. Guggenheim upgraded Tivity Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tivity Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tivity Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Tivity Health from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.89.

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $19.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60. The company has a market cap of $952.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.98, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $26.07.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $254.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.97 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. Research analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Tivity Health by 359.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tivity Health by 32.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

