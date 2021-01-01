Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.34

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and traded as high as $11.90. Toray Industries shares last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 10,886 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Toray Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Toray Industries alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86.

Toray Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.