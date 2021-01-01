Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $78.99

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $78.99 and traded as high as $90.78. Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) shares last traded at $89.54, with a volume of 70,714 shares traded.

TIH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$78.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$82.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$75.00 to C$91.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$80.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$73.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$90.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$79.10.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$921.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$926.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 3.763209 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO)’s payout ratio is 38.61%.

In other Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 2,800 shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.65, for a total transaction of C$265,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,369,445.35. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 300 shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.49, for a total value of C$26,247.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 206,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,040,875.45. Insiders have sold a total of 18,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,521 over the last three months.

About Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

