Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) (TSE:TXP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.09

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) (TSE:TXP)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and traded as high as $2.21. Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 106,473 shares.

Separately, Cormark upgraded Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$457.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

